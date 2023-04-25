The mental health charity SANE has written a letter to the Secretary of State for health and social care, Steve Barclay, in support of families' pleas.

The Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry is investigating up to 2000 deaths of inpatients across NHS trusts between 2000 and 2020.

The ongoing investigation is currently non-statutory and reportedly only 11 out of 14,000 former or current members of staff have agreed to give oral evidence.

If the inquiry was made statutory, the staff would be required to give evidence in the investigation.

Famiily: Melanie Leahy and son Matthew (Image: Melanie Leahy)

One mother, Melanie Leahy whose son died at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford in 2012 has been campaigning for the inquiry to be made statutory.

She said: “It means so very much to have their understanding and support for our current situation.

“I truly cannot believe that the Government continue to delay in converting the current toothless inquiry to one with the ‘statutory’ powers it so desperately needs.

“Multiple deaths and systemic abuse cannot be allowed to continue.

“Getting to the truth is the only way to stop the needless deaths of our most vulnerable.

“Public confidence in Essex Mental Health services is now at its very lowest and can only be restored with a full re-set of the entire Essex mental health system, in order to bring about the changes so desperately needed not just here in Essex, but across our entire nation.

Founder: founder and chief executive of SANE, Marjorie Wallace (Image: SANE)

“Our future generations depend on us sorting this….now.”

In her letter, founder and chief executive of SANE, Marjorie Wallace said: “We know that more than 80 bereaved families are refusing to engage with the inquiry because it is not statutory, and SANE understands their position.

“These families have been hugely frustrated by the absence of progress and saddened by the continuing deaths of mental health patients in the county of Essex.

“We believe that the current inquiry must be put on a statutory footing.

“Without this, Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew died in 2012 in a mental health unit in Essex, and all the other families who have lost sons, daughters, fathers and mothers will be denied answers that would be common courtesy and require minimal resources.

“Nor will it be possible to have an adequate picture of all the factors involved in such a large number of individual deaths.”