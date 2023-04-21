These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 21 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 23 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, at Junction 25 on the Northbound way, there will also be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works from the same time.

On the Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 21 from 9 pm to 5 am for a construction improvement/upgrade and at the same time from Junction 29 to the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier repair works on the Northbound way.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

Additionally, on the A282 Northbound from Junction 2 to Junction 1A there will be slip road and carriageway closures for structural works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junction 30 and 31, there will be a slip road and lane closure for Drainage HADDMS Inspections from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the anti-clockwise way from Junction 28 to 27 there will be a carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 22 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 23 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, from the A282 Northbound QEII Bridge to M25 anti-clockwise Junction 31 there will be an exit slip road closure for carriageway repairs from the same time.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way from Junction 28 to 27 there will be a carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 23 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 23 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be a carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.