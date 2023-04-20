Town resident Rebecca White is working to bring her new Meow Cat Café to Halsyead.

The stay-at-home-mum has been working on the plans for some time and has now secured premises for her new business.

The new café will be coming to the top of Halstead High Street, replacing the old Les Fleurs shop which closed down, between Crystal Healing and Costcutter.

Rebecca has been providing plenty of updates on the new café as well as revealing its opening day, with work ongoing to renovate and refurbish inside ready for the big day.

She said: “I get the keys to our cafe on the May 5, and I’ve given myself 15 days to get all the work done inside.

“To say I’m stressed may be an understatement however I’m welcoming this challenge with open arms.

“Our opening day will be Saturday, May 20. Our website is still under construction however you will be able to make your bookings online once up and running.

“I really do look forward to seeing you all soon, and I hope that you will join us along for this journey.”

Rebecca also revealed how she received a huge 500 applications for just the three vacancies for the business, as well as some of the rules the café will be implementing, making sure to put the felines first.

Rules include adhering to the two-door policy, keeping the noise level low, not disturbing cats in the quiet zone or waking sleeping ones, as well as not feeding cats without permission or pulling chasing or picking up cats.

All children must be supervised at all times.

Bookings are also open now, with additional reduced-capacity sessions for ASD adults and children.

Adult entry is £7 per person and entry for children over the age of two is £3.50. Anyone under two enters for free.

For more information or updates, visit the Meow Cat Café Facebook page or meowcatcafeessex.co.uk.