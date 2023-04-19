Aldi donated more than 16,000 meals to good causes in Essex over the Easter school holidays.

The supermarket chain paired up with charities, community groups and food banks through its partnership with the community giving platform Neighbourly.

Throughout the UK, more than 550,000 meals were donated, all helping people in need.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: "We understand that the school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Neighbourly carries out such vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them and the charities, foodbanks and community groups they work with in Essex in their efforts to support those who may be struggling.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on foodbanks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays.

“The donations from Aldi are a lifeline for many and provide the essential boost good causes need to continue supporting their local communities.”