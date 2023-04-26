The festival is due to return to Hylands Park, Chelmsford, for the second time in May.

Creamfields has had a firm spot in festivalgoers diaries for over a quarter of a century, with the festival celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, which saw it come to Chelmsford for the first time in addition to its usual home in Cheshire.

Social media experts at the fashion giant Boohoo dove into Instagram to discover how many times each of the UK’s most popular festivals were hashtagged to reveal which are the most favourable.

Creamfields, which is spread across two weekends in two different locations, came out on top, with #creamfields used on more than 487,000 Instagram posts.

When is Creamfields?

Creamfields South, in Chelmsford, will take place between May 26 and May 28, while Creamfields North is held in Daresbury, Cheshire, and is scheduled for August 24 to August 28.

No matter what will be in fashion in May and August, one thing that is for sure is that festival attendees will undoubtedly have their outfits ready to go. With the scorching August sun sure to make an appearance, Creamfields festival goers have plenty of time to put together their looks which will undoubtedly be posted on social media.

It beat the iconic Glastonbury Festival to the top spot, despite festivalgoers using the #glastonburyfestival hashtag to share their snaps from Somerset’s legendary Worthy Farm more than 181,000 times.

According to Boohoo, UK festival goers have made a significant impact on social media over the years.

A spokesperson for the fashion brand said: “Alongside sharing photos of the artists that may have headlined, there has been a rise in interest in sharing 'festival fashion' snaps, with influencers and celebrities showing fans their thoughtfully pieced-together outfits in the hopes of gaining likes and attraction towards their pages.”

Hylands Park has a long history of hosting festivals as the home of the iconic V Festival between 1996 and 2017.

During its 21-year run, Hylands Park welcomed stars including Pink, Jay Z, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna.

A year after the final V Festival, Chelmsford yet again welcomed festivalgoers, this time to Rize Festival which saw Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics, and Years and Years perform.

V returned in 2020, but the pandemic saw it return as a virtual festival without an audience.