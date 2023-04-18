Fifteen charities and organisations in Essex and Hertfordshire are set to benefit from a share of £53,000 from the Stansted Airport Community Fund.
The fund was relaunched in January as part of the airport's commitment to support the community - and recently awarded grants of between £850 and £5,000.
Among the organisations receiving grants were the 1st Chesterford Scout Group, which was awarded £5,000 towards the extension of its scout hut.
Group scout leader Andrew Taylor said: "Thank you so much to Stansted Airport Community Fund for their kind donation.
"The finished extension will provide toilets, kitchen, store and an enlarged hall and will make our weekly meeting so much easier and more enjoyable."
Other grants awarded include:
- Clavering Cricket Club - pavilion rethatching - £5,000
- Clavering Jubilee Field - playground equipment - £5,000
- Enterprise East Group, Saffron Walden - visual arts equipment - £5,000
- Henham Village Hall - renovations to the hall - £5,000
- St Nicholas Church, Berden – roof replacement for church - £5,000
- St Paul’s Harlow Town Centre with St Mary’s Little Parndon – building renovations - £5,000
- Little Hadham Village Hall Trust - a new set of tables and chairs for events - £4,300
- Little Canfield Parish Council – traffic speed indication awareness equipment - £2,500
- Aythorpe Roding Village Hall – a new set of tables and chairs for events - £2,339
- Stansted Bowling Club - kitchen equipment - £2,000
- Great Chesterford Bowls Club - disabled access toilet - £1,000
- Hertfordshire Boat Rescue - specialist diving rescue kit - £1,000
- St Mary the Virgin church, Wendens Ambo - new bell ropes - £850
- Hockerill Cricket Club - refurbishment of club house - £5,000
Cllr Garry LeCount, chair of the fund, said: "We were pleased to see so many applications from such a diverse range of community groups."
The new fund replaces Stansted Airport Community Trust and will provide £150,000 a year in grants to local charities and community groups within a 10-mile radius of the airport.
An online Q&A session about the fund will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25. For details email community@stanstedairport.com.
