PROPERTIES in Chelmsford have been left without power overnight and disruption is set to continue for even longer.
A power cut affecting addresses in the CM1 2 postcode area was reported to UK Power Networks just after 7pm yesterday.
According to the UK Power Networks website "a fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area" and they "may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs".
Engineers estimate power will be restored between 1pm and 2pm today.
A statement on the UK Power Networks website says: "We became aware of a power cut at 7.02pm.
"We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.
"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."
