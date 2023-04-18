Essex Police officers were called to an easyJet flight at Stansted Airport in October following reports of a security concern.

Officers worked alongside airport staff to move the plane to a place of safety.

Three people were arrested.

Lucia Johnson, 20, of Marrowbrook Lane, Farnborough, Hampshire, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, April 19, charged with two counts of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “A woman is due to appear in court tomorrow to face a charge in connection with a security alert on board an easyJet flight at Stansted Airport.

“We received a call reporting a security concern on a plane on the ground at the airport shortly after 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 19.

“Officers responded quickly and worked with our partners at Stansted to move the plane to a secure area so they could carry out enquiries.

“Following a search of the plane, nothing of concern was found on board.”

They continued: “Three people – two men aged 19 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman – were arrested.

“The men have since been told they face no further action but the woman – Lucia Johnson, of Marrowbrook Lane, Farnborough – has been summonsed to appear at court.

“She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, April 19) to face two charges of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter.”