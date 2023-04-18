A TV maths expert who was educated in Southend has backed a plan by the prime minister to extend the time young people study maths in school.
Rachel Riley, who is a former Southend High for Girls pupil, says she's "glad" conversation about maths is well underway. Rishi Sunak is pushing to get more children study maths until they are 18. There is also set to be a review into how the subject is taught.
On Twitter, Rachel Riley said: "I’ve been an ambassador for National Numeracy since it started, here’s an extended shout out to them on the day the Prime Minister endorsed their messaging. Glad the conversation about maths and numeracy is well and truly started."
READ MORE >>>
- Appeal after Benfleet mum suffers cardiac arrest abroad
- Basildon's Great Knightleys 'worst in Essex' for potholes
It comes after Mr Sunak has faced opposition to his plans with some claiming there must be more teachers to carry out the proposals.
An advisory group made up of mathematicians, education leaders and business representatives will be set up to assist the government.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel