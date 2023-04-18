Rachel Riley, who is a former Southend High for Girls pupil, says she's "glad" conversation about maths is well underway. Rishi Sunak is pushing to get more children study maths until they are 18. There is also set to be a review into how the subject is taught.

On Twitter, Rachel Riley said: "I’ve been an ambassador for National Numeracy since it started, here’s an extended shout out to them on the day the Prime Minister endorsed their messaging. Glad the conversation about maths and numeracy is well and truly started."

READ MORE >>>

It comes after Mr Sunak has faced opposition to his plans with some claiming there must be more teachers to carry out the proposals.

An advisory group made up of mathematicians, education leaders and business representatives will be set up to assist the government.