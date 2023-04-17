A Westcliff home caught fire, with flames and thick black smoke coming from the property.

An image from the scene in Westborough Road, Westcliff shows the flames and smoke coming from the window of the home.

The Echo understands the fire hit the home on Friday. Residents have thanked the firefighters for their efforts.

One said: "A house caught on fire. Thanks a million for the heroism of our firefighters. They put off the fire so fast."

Essex Fire Service has been contacted for comment.