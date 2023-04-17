The major road is partially blocked with and queueing traffic due to crash on A127 Arterial Road, London bound near near Progress Road in Eastwood.

There are "severe" delays of 23 minutes but traffic is easing between the A1245 at the Fairglen Interchange and Rayleigh Downs Road. The average speed is five mph.

There is also delays of at least eight minutes and with traffic increasing on and around the A130 between A130 and A1245 at Bonville's Roundabout and the average speed five mph.