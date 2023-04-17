Images show the Sainsbury's delivery van abandoned in Buttsbury Ford, Buttsbury in Billericay yesterday following heavy rain.

The front bumper and part of the grill is under the water in the street.

Various vehilces and drivers have been caught and stuck in the street in Billericay. It comes after forecasters say the week after Easter saw a dramatic change in the UK’s weather, with gales and gusts over 70mph.

There was heavy rain, hail and even April snow as holidaymakers shivered looking out at the wild conditions.

The UK has seen one of the wettest Marchs on record in 2023 according to the Met Office.

England had its wettest March since 1981, while Wales and Northern Ireland also saw one of their wettest Marchs on record.

Early provisional Met Office statistics, showed rainfalls for the month in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were in their respective top ten wettest Marchs on records - which date back to 1836.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland will see rainfall totals for the month in their respective top ten, although they are unlikely to break national records.

Up to March 30, Wales had 197.5mm of rain, some 91 per cent more than its long-term average.

For England, 111.3mm of rain had fallen as of March 30, 91 per cent more than its average.