A court heard yesterday (April 13) that Ben Williams, of Viaduct Road, Chelmsford, had been seen outside the Ship pub in Broomfield Road on February 26 using a pair of bolt-cutters to cut two locks off the parked bike, owned by an 84-year-old man.

Three days afterwards, he stole around £150 of clothing from JD Sports in Chelmer Village retail park.

The 30-year-old also stole £400 of polo shirts from Superdry in the High Chelmer shopping centre on March 5 and, just a day later, attempted to steal a further £500 of T-shirts from the same store but put them back when he saw security staff watching him.

Chelmsford magistrates were told that Williams had been arrested by a sharp-eyed police officer who spotted Williams while the officer was on his way to take a statement about one of the shop thefts.

Williams had been linked to a series of reported offences in the past 12 months and a full closure order was issued his former home address in Wells Crescent after criminality and anti-social behaviour linked to that address.

Chelmsford magistrates have now issued him with the two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Alongside the two-year ban from being in Essex homes without permission, Williams is also forbidden from remaining in any shop, commercial or hospital premises if he’s been asked to leave by staff.

And he’s been banned from several shops, a shopping centre and a retail park in Chelmsford.

He is also ordered him to engage with the drugs support service provided by Open Road, to pay £100 compensation to the owner of the bicycle and to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

PC Connor Kerrell, of the Chelmsford Town Centre Team, says: “Williams’ behaviour locally has had a serious impact, not only on those living around him but on staff in shops he has targeted through his criminal pursuits.

“We work tirelessly to keep the city centre safe and to protect victims of crime from repeat offenders, whether that is individuals or businesses.

“As well as putting them before the courts for the offences they have committed, we can also ask the courts to issue closure orders on properties and criminal behaviour orders to disrupt the activity of persistent offenders. We can ask for the conditions of CBOs to be tailored specifically to a person’s offending.

“Bike theft is also a priority for our team so I’m also pleased Williams was sentenced for that. We are grateful for the victim’s support throughout our investigation.”

