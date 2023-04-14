SC Brandon Allen, 26, of Harcourt Road, Llandudno, was arrested on March 17, following a collision in Mostyn Boulevard, Wales.

He was subsequently charged with drink driving and careless driving.

Today he appeared before magistrates where he admitted the offences.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "Mr Allen appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 14, where he admitted the offences and was disqualified from driving for 20 months and told to pay fines and costs of a total of £365.

"He was placed on restricted duties following his arrest and misconduct proceedings will now be considered."