AN Essex Police special constable has been convicted of careless driving and drink driving following a car crash.
SC Brandon Allen, 26, of Harcourt Road, Llandudno, was arrested on March 17, following a collision in Mostyn Boulevard, Wales.
He was subsequently charged with drink driving and careless driving.
Today he appeared before magistrates where he admitted the offences.
A spokesman from Essex Police said: "Mr Allen appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 14, where he admitted the offences and was disqualified from driving for 20 months and told to pay fines and costs of a total of £365.
"He was placed on restricted duties following his arrest and misconduct proceedings will now be considered."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here