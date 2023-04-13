Lillie Smithers, 15, from Chelmsford was last seen at about 10pm last night.

An appeal has been released by Essex Police, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch.

She has links to Halstead and Loughton and is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim with shoulder-length brown hair and is likely to be wearing black clothes.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are worried about 15-year-old Lillie Smithers who’s missing from Chelmsford.

"Lillie was last seen at around 10pm yesterday (Wednesday 12 April).

"She’s described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with shoulder length brown hair and often wears black clothes.

"She has links to Halstead and Loughton.

"If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 778 of 13 April."