It remains a popular place for many, and to distinguish them, thousands of reviewers have been sharing their experiences of the pub chain on TripAdvisor.

Here's how each Wetherspoons across Essex is rated.

The Windmill, Stansted Mountfitchet (Image: Google Maps)

The Windmill, Stansted Mountfitchet

Overall rating - 4 stars

Five-star reviews – 242

One-star reviews - 47

One very satisfied reviewer described the Windmill as “simply the best”, adding that their pizzas were amazing, any order issues were dealt with swiftly and the kids loved the atmosphere.

Moon & Starfish, Clacton-on-Sea

Overall rating - 3.5 stars

Five-star reviews - 254

One-star reviews - 97

A five-star reviewer says it is a classic Spoons, with another adding: " The bar staff were on the ball, watching out for customers and processing orders as quickly as possible.

"The food arrived in good time and was tasty!"

The Blue Boar, Billericay

Overall rating - 3.5 stars

Five-star reviews - 56

One-star reviews - 49

Some reviewers described it as their favourite Spoons, with one writing: "Gold service, amazing customers and polite staff!

"I haven't ordered a lot, but everything was brilliant."

The Parsons Barn, Shoebury (Image: Google Maps)

The Parsons Barn, Shoebury

Overall rating - 3.5 stars

Five-star reviews - 93

One-star reviews - 33

One reviewer described it as the "best" Wetherspoons they had visited, while another added: "This is a lovely pub great way to end the night to relax and unwind.

"This place is lovely."

Playhouse, Colchester

Overall rating - 3.5 stars

Five-star reviews - 107

One-star reviews - 45

The pub is "worth a visit" according to a five-star reviewer, and another claimed it: "Has a lovely setting in such a great building, once formerly a theatre.

"The drinks and food were really good. Serve fast and friendly staff."

The Last Post, Loughton

Overall rating - 3 stars

Five-star reviews - 26

One-star reviews - 28

"Nice place for a midweek drink!" said one five-star reviewer. "Great selection of British ale and some nice grub as well!

"My personal preference is one of the booths at the back."

The Dairyman, Brentwood (Image: Google Maps)

The Dairyman, Brentwood

Overall rating - 3 stars

Five-star reviews - 43

One-star reviews - 46

One visitor said they were "positively surprised" by the staff and atmosphere. Another five-star review said: "We are local to the pub and visit a lot.

"Always fast and friendly service and the food is always lovely."

The Ivory Peg, Chelmsford

Overall rating - 3 stars

Five-star reviews - 85

One-star reviews - 87

Amazed by the staff and cleanliness, one reviewer called the pub "the best in Essex". Another one said: "The food was delivered within minutes of ordering and was at the right temperature.

"The toilets were clean and tidy. I would definitely visit here again. Keep up the good work!"

The Picture Palace, Braintree

Overall rating - 3 stars

Five-star reviews - 33

One-star reviews - 34

Reviewer who awarded five stars to the Braintree branch described the pub as an "amazing place to go to eat". They continued: "I highly recommended this place.

"Staff is very polite and even though it was my first visit here, I loved every minute!"

Cabin Bar, Stansted Mountfitchet (Image: Google Maps)

Cabin Bar, Stansted Mountfitchet

Overall rating - 2 stars

Five-star reviews - 47

One-star reviews - 177

One reviewer described the place as nice and praised the staff, they said: "My partner and I stopped there for breakfast which was very nice and tasty.

"The service from Scott and Rui was excellent! What a lovely start to my holiday!!"