An annual survey of NHS patients reviews the care they received across a number of areas, including privacy, food and cleanliness.

It shows 73 per cent of disabled patients who received care at Mid and South Essex NHS Trust last year were happy with their treatment – below the nationwide average all providers at 82.5 per cent.

Nationally, 80 per cent of dementia patients were satisfied with the level of care they received – but this was under to 72 per cent at the Mid and South Essex Trust.

The survey also showed the trust scored 98 per cent for cleanliness, 86 per cent for food and drink, and 77 per cent for the dignity and wellbeing of the patients.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said it is supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years, and health and care staff will also receive learning disability and autism training.

They added: "We want a society where every person with dementia or a disability, along with their families and carers, receive high quality, compassionate care – and it’s great to see that over 80 per cent of people are happy with the care they receive."