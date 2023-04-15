Hampered by wet fields most are waiting for the fields to dry out but there are still plenty of bargains to be had.

The first Wednesday Marks Tey car boot took place on April 5 opening at 6am with crowds of dealers and buyers.

Out of all the car boots in Essex this is the one that is nearest an antiques and collectables event where a stunning Edwardian sun lounger was sold for £120 and a first edition of JK Rowling’s The Tales of Beedle the Bard was available for the same amount. Had it been signed, of course, it would have been ten times that price.

For those seeking quirky items for their homes, an original art deco lighthouse picture window was just £20 and a collection of three yacht reels were also available for £20.

A fancy item picked up at a recent Essex car boot (Image: Public)

Inside the Gates in Frinton is a shop that specialises in art and the unusual.

It recently sold a pair of these beautifully polished for £120. With a bit of elbow grease the £20 trio should come up a treat.

Saturday now sees car boot sales taking place at Sadler’s Farm on the A13 near Canvey Island, Chelmsford Park & Ride, Weeley and Late Risers at Clacton. Sunday starts at 5am at Sadlers, Leigh on Sea, Dunton and Boreham with 6 am at Ardleigh, 7am at Late Risers and 8am for sellers at Colchester and Chelmsford Sandon Park and Ride.

Most charge £3 per person for early entry and just £1 or 50p for later but the early price is always worth paying as the early bird catches the worm.

The car boots offer a great chance to grab a bargain. Birthday celebrations are catered for at Marks Tey where a stall sells cake stands at £3, sets of napkins for £1 and party cups for £2.

At Weeley there is always someone selling new bedding cheaply and plenty of garden plants at a fraction of the cost paid at the nurseries.

Garden statues sell particularly well at this time of year as do hanging baskets which usually start at around £8.

Even when the weather is dodgy it is still worth going to the car boots that are on. A £130 Ronnie Woods limited edition t-shirt from Liberty of London new with the tag cost £3 at Colchester car boot and makes around £40 to £50 on ebay.

Larger items like chairs, stools, mirrors and cabinets can be bought cheaply because people do not want to take large pieces of furniture home and they are easy enough to list on Facebook Marketplace for a profit.

All the boot sales have dealers who specialise in clearances from private homes, storage units and other sources. They are easy to spot and offer some great bargains including a Gant down filled coat for £3, a crocheted dog blanket for £1 but do not be deceived as they can often have high quality pieces.

At Colchester car boot sale one clearance chap was offering the most expensive item I have seen for sale at a car boot in 30 years. The cast bronze of an highland stag was stunning and can retail at £5,000 or more - this one was on offer for £2,500. It was still available at the end of the day.

It is now car boot season and it is possible to go to a car boot virtually every day of the week except Monday. Kitting out a home, garden or finding items for pets from dog baskets to fish tanks, horses saddles to hamster wheels, it is easy to track down items providing you are prepared to go to a couple of boot sales to look.

Car boot season has returned to Essex (Image: Public)

Buying out of season is a sure fire way to get a bargain too. In the winter buying summer clothes, surf boards, camping equipment and snorkels will be cheaper than in the summer simply because people want to get rid in the winter.

In the summer it is the ideal time to buy winter clothes, boots, de-icer, and Christmas decorations. It is harder than you think getting your head round buying Father Christmas decorations in August but they will be cheap.

Remember the boot sale may be at the same venue every week, but the people stalling out and what they have to sell will always change.

Every day we post what bargains have been bought and sold at the Essex Car Boot Sales on Facebook @charityshopandcarbootchallenge. It is fun and amazing what people find and are looking for!