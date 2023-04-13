Carly Burd, from Harlow, Essex, is the creator of the A Meal On Me With Love initiative, which grows fresh fruit and vegetables and distributes them to those worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The plot was wrecked after salt was poured onto the allotment, prompting an outpouring of donations to Ms Burd’s online fundraising page. Vandalised land (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA) (Image: carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker tweeted 'Why would you ever do something like that?' alongside a video of Ms Burd in tears at her allotment, while a £500 donation under his name was made to her GoFundMe.

Ms Burd said: "It’s been a whirlwind.

"I took a picture of the then top donation just because it said Gary Lineker; I couldn’t believe it, I was over the moon."

Ms Burd had prepared the land and allowed children and their families to plant 300 onions and 300 potatoes, but everything was ruined after the incident.

"The onions that children had planted – autistic children, children that are having a hard time at school and kids that are out with their granny for Easter – all of that got ruined," Ms Burd continued.

"That would have fed 300 families and at the moment we have nothing, which is absolutely horrible."

Ms Burd’s GoFundMe page meanwhile has gone crazy and the donations totalled almost £169,000.

She said: "I’m just absolutely overwhelmed by everybody’s generosity.

"It just feels like a dream, that’s all I can say. It feels like in a minute someone will shake me and wake me up."

The keen gardener hopes to use the money towards turning her initiative into a charity and to buy equipment to help get the allotments sorted.

Ms Burd added: "The messages get to me the most because someone’s taken the time out to sit and actually write that and it means a real lot to me.

"To everyone that’s donated and all the support - thank you so much.

"One message I’d like to share with people is to just be kind."