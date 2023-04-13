The Basildon Lifestyle and Mobility store opened yesterday with the sports star Anne Strike MBE.

There was a raffle and other fun at the opening of the large new store in the town centre.

The doorway was cladd with balloons and the event also attracted a TV crew.

Anne Wafula Strike MBE is a Harlow-based British Paralympic wheelchair racer.

She was born in Mihuu in Bungoma, Kenya, and contracted polio at the age of two, resulting in a later Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital diagnosis of below T7 paralysis.

Lifestyle and Mobility is a leading provider of mobility equipment and products to facilitate the movement, comfort, dignity, and quality of life of customers.

The firm operates in towns and cities across the south of England including Southend, Basildon, Welwyn Garden City, Bournemouth, Harlow, and Telford as well as online with the e-commerce shop.