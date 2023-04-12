The deadline to put forward bids was today and the UK and Ireland have put together a joint attempt to bring the football event to stadiums across the Isles.

The joint bid has seen the footballing associations of England (FA), Scotland (SFA), Wales (FAW), Northern Ireland (IFA) and the Republic of Ireland (FAI) join together.

The main rival to the UK and Ireland's Euros bid is Turkey which has also put forward its own case to host the event.

Today, the UK and Ireland final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted.



The bid shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights.#UKIreland2028



Full details ⬇️ — The FA (@FA) April 12, 2023

What stadiums have been confirmed as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid?





Stadiums across the UK and Ireland have been selected for The UEFA Euros bid including Scotland's national stadium Hampden, Wembley Stadium in London and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

However, it may come as a surprise to many that some of the UK's most iconic and well-known football grounds such as Manchester United's Old Trafford and Liverpool's Anfield did not make the cut.

This is because Anfield's pitch was considered too small to meet UEFA guidelines while United's owners have been accused of letting Old Trafford fall into disrepair, according to The Sun.

See full list of UK and Irish stadiums selected as venues for the Euro 2028 bid

Here are all ten stadiums selected as venues for the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid as well as the capacity of each of these.

Wembley Stadium, London

Capacity: 90,000

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,000

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 53,000

National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

Capacity: 75,000

“We are a nation renowned for hosting world-class events; Hampden Park has become synonymous with the greatest games and greatest goals in world football." – Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/F8LuvPEwsf — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) April 12, 2023

Everton Stadium

Capacity: 53,000

Dublin Arena

Capacity: 51,000

Casement Park, Belfast

Capacity: 35,000

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Capacity: 52,000

Villa Park, Birmingham

Capacity: 52,000

St James' Park, Newcastle

Capacity: 52,000