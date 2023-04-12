An updated list on the Royal Mail website reveals that villages and towns which continue to experience mail disruption.

Braintree town and CM6, CM7 and CM77 postcodes are on the list of affected areas.

Colchester and Canvey Island are no longer on the list of areas experiencing delays.

A spokesman from Royal Mail said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across the UK today.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

"In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.

A list of full postcodes in England which may be facing a disrupted service can be found on the Royal Mail website.