There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Dylan

Dylan (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - Stated as "unknown crossbreed"

Colour - Tan and Black

Dylan came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and they do not have any previous history on him.

Since being in their care he has shown himself "to be a true gentleman" with very good manners.

He walks well on a harness, sits nicely for treats and gives great cuddles.

Dylan would prefer to be the only pet in his forever home and any children in the home should be over the age of 14.

If you want to adopt Dylan you can view their full profile here.

Sweetie and Lolly

Sweetie and Lolly (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Stated as "Adult"

Breed - Lionhead Double Coat

Colour - Brown and White

Sweetie and Lolly are sisters who are looking for their forever home together since they were found abandoned.

They are both described as "extremely inquisitive" by Danaher Animal Home, but are still a little unsure of people at the moment.

It is hoped that once they are settled in their new home they will grow in confidence.

Both of them will require regular grooming and are seen as suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.

If you want to adopt Sweetie and Lolly you can view their full profile here.

Poppy

Poppy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - White with black spots

Poppy came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, so there is no previous history on her.

However, she is a bright and energetic dog who loves to play and go on walks. She is not keen on noisy things going past her so quiet walking areas are recommended.

Poppy could potentially live with another dog pending introductions. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no cats as she is not cat tested.

If you want to adopt Poppy you can view their full profile here.

Sammy

Sammy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Cream

Sammy is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him.

He is described as "small in size but big in character" and he will soon let you know if he is unhappy with the decisions you make.

The RSPCA adds: "Sammy is very loyal to his favourite humans but will need slow introductions to any newcomers in his life."

He is looking for an adult-only home and preferably adopters would be at home most of the time to start with.

If you want to adopt Sammy you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”