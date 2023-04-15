A Crimestoppers list has shown the most wanted men across the UK - including those with links to Essex.
These three men are wanted in connection with a number of offences across the country.
Fraud - Steven FIDLER
Steven Fidler is wanted for a series of frauds between November 2019 and January 2022.
Fidler used various unregistered company names to contact owners of properties who wanted some building work and asked for a large portion of the costs upfront.
The complainants have paid thousands of pounds in bank transfers and cash and when he started the work, he often recommended further work which complainants 'urgently needed'.
For the majority of the complainants, Fidler has done work to demolish or strip back parts of each house and has then stopped attending.
He is described as a white male aged anywhere between 35 to 40 with dark hair and multiple tattoos on his right arm and left leg.
He was last seen in Warwickshire.
If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Read more:
- Colchester homeless man has tent seized and binned by town warden
- Colchester village to experience power cuts for five hours
Robbery - Paul HOWELL
Paul Howell, who was imprisoned for the robbery of personal property, has failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison.
The 41-year-old was on temporary day release on Friday, March 17.
He is serving six years and 11 months sentence for drug offences, robbery and affray.
He is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.
He is known to have links to Essex.
Anyone who has seen him or seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 331 of March 17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Immigration Acts - Fasli GJAJXHA
Fasli Gjajxha is wanted in connection with Immigration offences.
He is described as a slim man in his mid-20s with black hair.
Gjajxha was last seen on Hatton Road in Feltham.
If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel