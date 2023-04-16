Noel Gallagher will headline one of Audley End House and Gardens' Heritage Live concerts on August 5.

The show, in Saffron Walden, will see the former Oasis hitmaker will perform alongside his band High Flying Birds.

Oasis legend, Noel Gallagher (Image: Matt Crockett)

In addition to songs from his previous LPs, Noel is expected to soundtrack his setlist with tracks from his latest album Council Skies.

The Essex gig comes a year after the songwriter embarked on a nationwide tour of outdoor concerts, building to an epic set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

Ahead of Noel taking to the stage, supports acts The Zutons and Tom Meighan, former Kasabian lead singer, will also entertain the masses.

A poster for the event. (Image: Newsquest)

The concert comes as part of Heritage Live, a unique annual concert series that brings world famous artists to beautiful landmarks in the countryside.

Audley End House is an early 17th-century country house outside Saffron Walden.

It is often regarded as one of the finest Jacobean houses in England.

Heritage Live promoter, Giles Cooper, said: “Noel is one of rock’s true iconic geniuses and we’re so pleased he’ll be performing another Heritage Live show for us this summer.

“Their show with us at Kenwood last year was one of the highlights of the summer, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are such a brilliant band and we really can’t wait to stage this show for them in one of the UK’s most amazing concert settings.”

For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/3mq2goA.