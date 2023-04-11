A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley, 45, went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

The mother grew up in South Woodham Ferrers and went to school at William de Ferrers School in Trinity Row.

People in the town with memories of Ms Bulley paid tributes at a vigil held at the bandstand in South Woodham Ferrers and artist and family friend Danny Bench painted a huge mural in memory of her.

Loved mother: Nicola Bulley (Image: PA Wire)

The mural can be found in Hullbridge Road in South Woodham Ferrers.

Nicola vanished while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.

Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.

Floral tributes: flowers left at the River Wyre (Image: PA Wire)

Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on April 4 and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on June 26.