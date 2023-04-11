Strictly Come Dancing judge, Mabuse, and Britain’s Got Talent's Holden will mentor the choir - made up of 300 singers from across the UK, in the one-off BBC documentary Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir.

They will be joined by choirmaster Gareth Malone and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The BBC said the four celebrities will draw on “their individual areas of expertise” to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance”.

The Coronation Choir’s final group includes an all-deaf sign performance organisation, a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly, Wales, Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead, Somerset.

The BBC programme will explore how the 300 singers were brought together from diverse backgrounds to perform at the event at Windsor Castle in May.

The choir will perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, the day after King Charles III and Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The end of the documentary will see the choir meet at Windsor Castle to perform together for the first time ahead of the concert.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place next month. (Image: PA)

Chief content officer at the BBC, Charlotte Moore, said: “The coronation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to mark history with an unparalleled breadth of programmes.

“We will have something to enthral all audiences, from the pageantry to the procession and the concert, and bring everyone together to celebrate and to share in the significance of the occasion.”

Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will be on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, May 5.

Other royal celebration programming by the BBC includes Stitching For Britain, in which The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant looks at how manufacturers Kashket & Partners are providing parade uniforms for the Coronation.