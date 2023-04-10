Officers from Essex Police’s community policing team arrested a man in Chelmsford’s Central Park on Saturday morning.

The arrest was made after an officer spotted a drug deal about to take place.

The man was stopped and searched and subsequently arrested.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “[On] Saturday morning officers from the community policing team were on patrol in Central Park, Chelmsford, when one officer witnessed a drug deal about to take place.

“The man concerned was stopped and searched using stop and search powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act and subsequently arrested.

“This has resulted in a county lines drug line being dismantled in less than a mornings work.

“This is the second drug line we have dismantled in as many weeks working alongside our colleagues in the Operation Raptor specialist county lines team.”

Essex Police also issued a warning to anyone involved in drug dealing.

Officers warned: “Our message is clear to anyone that deals drugs in Chelmsford.

“You will be caught, you will be arrested, and you will be brought before a judge.”