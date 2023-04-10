Officers were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to concerns for the welfare of two people at a home in Victory Road, West Mersea, yesterday, Sunday April 9, at about 1.30pm.

Residents reported seeing about six police cars outside a house as well as two fire engines and unmarked police car in the area too.

A spokesman for Essex Police has now confirmed two people were found dead.

They said: "Officers arrived and, sadly, found two people aged in their 60s had died.

"Their deaths are being treated as unexpected but not suspicious and we are investigating the circumstances around their deaths."