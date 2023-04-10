The event will return to Clacton and the Tendring countryside on April 22 and 23 with a field of more than 100 cars.

The annual event was launched in 2018 and was the first to make use of new legislation which allowed closed-road motorsport in England.

This year’s contest has drawn back some familiar faces, including inaugural winner Melvyn Evans.

Chelmsford Motor Club, which organises the event, said the rally continues to grow.

The Saturday evening seafront stage, introduced last year, has been extended for 2023 with the rally cars leaving West Greensward in Clacton before gathering at Hazlemere Road Car Park in Holland-on-Sea.

The seafront stage then starts at 6pm with viewing areas along the stage, free of charge, with the one nearest the start predicted to offer the best views.

Three of the four Sunday stages in the countryside have also been extended and the loops of stages will run in the opposite direction to previous years adding another fresh element to the rally.

The rally stages take in Little Bromley, Great Bromley, Mistley, Bradfield, Wix and Tendring and Great Bentley.

Stages - the rally will take in Little Bromley, Great Bromley, Mistley, Bradfield and Wix (Image: Corbeau Seats Rally)

Chelmsford Motor Club said it has attracted a fantastic range of crews, including the top three finishers from 2018.

Mark ‘Rik’ Coleman and Robert Best, both from Clacton, will be racing in the distinctive Robin Cancer Trust car.

Rik said: “The rally last year was absolutely amazing, raising both awareness and cash for the Robin Cancer Trust.

“After some car trouble last year, we’re hoping for a hassle-free run."

Rally spokesman Andrew Bisping said: “The rally is hugely grateful to our sponsors, local partners and hundreds of volunteers who make the rally possible.

“What’s most striking to us, and is a delight year-after-year, is the warm welcome we receive from the local community.

“People didn’t necessarily know what to expect in the first year, but after seeing the rally they urged us to come back and now share their stories of social gatherings with family and friends to enjoy the event.”

The designated spectator areas are in Wick Road, Great Bentley, and Ship Hill, Bradfield. Details of parking charges are available at corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.

Course - the seafront stage in Clacton (Image: Corbeau Seats Rally)

The rally's Resident Liaison Team said it has engaged with residents and businesses on the closed roads (stages) and on access roads.

Any open questions should be directed to residents@corbeauseatsrally.co.uk

The roads shown in red on the map will be subject to public road closure from 7am on Sunday morning through to the end of the rally.

They will then be cleared of any arrows and hay bales to facilitate reopening as soon as possible after the final cars have passed through.

The reopening time will vary by stage. Indicative reopening times are from 5pm to 6pm.

Rally - the Great Bentley stage (Image: Corbeau Seats Rally)

The roads shown in blue are shared-use (non-competitive) roads open across the whole weekend and link the stages together. They are also a great place to see the cars go past if you live nearby.