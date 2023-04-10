Joe Thomas, of Chelmsford, is known for his appearances as Simon in The Inbetweeners claimed star baker on the latest edition.

He won for his creation of the old Chelmsford Bus Station, which was demolished 2004, in biscuit form.

Ellie Taylor, of Brentwood, also appeared on the show and is known for her comedy and role on Ted Lasso.

You can watch the episode on All Four now.