The Met Office has released the forecast for Easter Monday across Essex.
They say there will be rain as well as heavy showers across the county today.
The Met Office say: “Cloudy and wet at first for all.
“Rain moving eastwards, likely clearing eastern parts around lunchtime.
“Rain followed by sunny spells and heavy showers, these perhaps with hail and thunder.
“Wind strengthening during the morning.
“Maximum temperature 15 °C.”
Showers will start dying out later this evening, with potential sunny spells. It will be mostly dry with clear spells overnight.
