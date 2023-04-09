TV personality Jamie Oliver, from Finchingfield in Essex,, has revealed him and wife Juliette, or Jools, have gotten re-married, despite not getting separated.

The pair first got married in July 2000, and have had five children since.

Oliver took to social media to share the news with his fans, saying they wanted to do it again before their children began to grow up and move out.

It was in the luxury Soneva Fushi hotel in the Maldives where the big day took place again.

He said: “Morning all, me and Jools got married again.

“Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing.

“A massive thank you to all the team at Soneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable.

“Big love guys, Jamie.”