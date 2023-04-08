More than 850 community and charity representatives from across the UK have been invited to the coronation or King Charles III.

Invitations to the May 6 service at Westminster Abbey in central London have been extended to more than 450 British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients in recognition of their contributions.

PC Dawn Wood, from Burnham, was named in the New Year’s Honours list in 2022, receiving a BEM for work in maritime policing.

Marine Unit Police Constable Dawn Wood is best known for completing a solo row of the Atlantic to highlight the problem of plastic pollution in our oceans.

PC Wood has built relationships between the police and the marine community along the Essex coast, and is highly respected for her conservation work and incredible achievements as an endurance athlete.

PC Dawn Wood on patrol in Burnham-on-Crouch (Image: Essex Police)

She recorded the second-fastest time by a woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in February 2019 when she completed the 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Barbados in 53 days, battling raging seas and howling winds to raise more than £20,000.

She was named fundraiser of the year by the Marine Conservation Society.

PC Wood has visited more than 50 schools and community groups to share her inspirational story and promote conservation and awareness of plastic pollution, and in 2023 plans to complete another incredible charity feat as part of a four-woman team rowing the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to Hawaii.

She said at the time she “was lost for words” at receiving the recognition.

As well as PC Wood, some 400 young people representing charities will also be able to watch the coronation service and procession from the adjacent St Margaret’s Church as part of a “special private viewing”.

Half of them are involved with the Prince’s Trust, the Prince’s Foundation, Barnardo’s, the National Literacy Trust or the Ebony Horse Club, after the organisations were chosen by Charles and Camilla.

The other 200 are from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service and were nominated by the Government.