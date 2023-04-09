The floating Miller and Carter at Lakeside Shopping Centre, in West Thurrock, began to sink days before Christmas.

Last month an urban explorer group entered the restaurant and took eerie images of the sinking business.

Both Miller and Carter and Lakeside Shopping Centre were contacted by the Echo but stated there is no update at this stage.

John Kent, leader of the Labour group on Thurrock Council, said: “This is incredibly frustrating - it’s a popular venue and we all want to see it re-open.

“It was around Christmas that it stated to sink so now we’re getting on for four months, it seems nothing is happening.

“I am frustrated at the lack of updates from Miller and Carter and Lakeside, we are looking forward to them doing something constructive with it.

“We need to see it refloated, removed or just something done with it.

“It’s becoming an eyesore. It’s a restaurant we have been to a few times and I want to see it reopened.”

Bosses at the restaurant chain initially claimed an "assessment of the structure" was due to happen in the new year but the company has since remained tight lipped about the restaurant.

The paddle steamer has been a fixture at Lakeside for years, but was bought by Miller and Carter who refurbished it and opened it in 2019. It has been there since at least 2007 and was previously an Old Orleans restaurant.

Photos from the scene show the restaurant leaning precariously, with one onlooker describing it as “going down like the Titanic”.

Fences and signs remain around the boat outside the shopping centre.

Mitchells and Butlers group operate the restaurant.

Miller and Carter and Lakeside Shopping Centre were contacted for comment