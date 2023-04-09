Lisa and Chris Green lost their beloved son Danny to the brain tumour at the age of 11 to posterior fossa syndrome (PFS) on 25 July 2012.

The Canvey couple set up the The Danny Green Fund which has raised more than £820,000 to date, to help families with children affected by disabilities caused by brain surgery.

Last Wednesday Lisa and daughter Hollie, 26, along with Ellie Coleman, 22, who was at school with Danny, and whose parents are trustees of The Danny Green Fund, were among other Brain Tumour Research Member Charity representatives given the opportunity to tour the labs at Queen Mary University of London, led by principal investigator Professor Silvia Marino.

Research centre - Hollie, Lisa and Ellie in the labs (Image: Brain Tumour Research Centre)

They spoke to scientists about the progress being made at Queen Mary to find a cure for brain tumours, including using stem cells to help develop unique, patient-specific treatments.

They also placed a tile on the Wall of Hope there dedicated to Belinda and Chris Hayes in recognition of their extraordinary fundraising work, representative of the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research. To date, The Danny Green Fund has donated more than £90,500 to Brain Tumour Research.

Legacy - Danny Green who passed away in 2012 aged 11 (Image: Brain Tumour Research Centre)

Lisa added “We are so grateful to everyone who supports The Danny Green Fund. Without their help we wouldn’t have been able to help so many children affected by brain surgery or continue to sponsor research to find a cure to bring hope for future families.

“Today was a lovely way to show our gratitude to my husband Chris’ sister Belinda Hayes and her husband, also called Chris. They are dedicated supporters, always coming to our charity balls, helping at events and donating, especially towards presents at Christmas for children at Great Ormond Street and local hospitals. Thank you Belinda and Chris, your amazing fundraising has helped us sponsor another day of vital research, one step nearer to a cure.

“During our visit to Queen Mary, we also had the opportunity to talk to scientists there about their work. It was very enlightening and positive. There are certainly exciting things in the pipeline!”

To make a donation to The Danny Green Fund, go to www.thedannygreenfund.org.uk/donate.