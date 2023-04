Essex now being the home to three cities doesn't take away the fact that there are some incredible places which juxtapose the built-up areas.

Whether you're looking for a place to picnic with friends, or just searching for a new place to walk the dog, here is a list of some of the top places in Essex to enjoy a taste of nature, close to home.

1. Mersea Island

At just over 13 miles, it’s worth booking out a whole day for this one, and because it’s a circular walk, you can start from any point, although we would choose either Cudmore Grove or down by the West Mersea pontoon.

Make sure you check the tides, as the entry road to the island, The Strood often floods twice a day during high tide.

2. The Essex Way from West Bergholt to Fordham

While the stretch from Harwich to Manningtree on the long-distance path gets all the plaudits, and quite rightly with the views of the Stour estuary.

One bonus to this walk is there are lots of great local pubs to make detours to for a stop-off or two.

3. Flatford to Dedham

The iconic Constable walk, following the river Stour, with some of the best tea shops at either end, Wilkin & Sons’ Essex Rose in Dedham and the National Trust’s very own cafe at Flatford.

There are good car parks both in Dedham and Flatford, with the added bonus of the RSPB’s wildlife garden to explore at Flatford and the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham.

There's also plenty of wildlife along the way, including sheep, horses, cows, swans and ducks.

4. Hockley Woods

There is lots of parking in the Hockley Woods car park, a huge children's park and miles of woods to walk around.

There are lots of signposts and routes to follow, with some taking you all the way to Rayleigh.

5. Hatfield Forest

This forest in Bishop's Stortford has been created over years of careful cultivation.

Traditional woodland management techniques have left a perfect habitat for thousands of species of wildlife and it's a perfect place for a wander amongst the trees or somewhere for the kids to use up their energy.

6. Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town.

The route takes in Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek.

7. Benfleet to Leigh

On this five and a half mile walk from Benfleet to Leigh, you can explore the tidal creeks, salt marshes, mudflats on the edge of the estuary.

Also close by is Hadleigh Castle, which is definitely worth a visit for a lovely walk with stunning sea views.

8. Bell Wharf Beach, Leigh up to Thorpe Bay

There’s a good chance you are aware of the wonderful little beaches of Leigh, Chalkwell, Westcliff Bay, etc.

The route from Bell Wharf Beach to Thorpe Bay Yacht Club, will take on average about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Of course you could go even further, to East Beach in Shoeburyness, which is a wonderful stretch and away from the hustle and bustle of the Golden Mile.

9. Tollesbury Marshes

Apart from going out to St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell, the next best place to feel truly somewhere wild in Essex, is out on the Tollesbury Marshes.

It’s no surprise they filmed Great Expectations there and when the wind gets up, which it does regularly.

10. The Naze, Walton

The Naze Tower is a unique site and the beach is a popular place for walks and fossil hunting.

And don’t forget to go right round the coast to catch the plethora of sea birds hanging out on Hamford Water.

11. Harwich Maritime Trail

The maritime town of Harwich stands at the tip of a peninsula in north east Essex commanding the entrance to a magnificent harbour, where the Orwell flows down from Ipswich to meet the waters of the Stour that flow from Constable Country.

There are fine views over the busy harbour, especially from The Ha'penny Pier, with vessels of all shapes and sizes constantly moving.

12. Bradwell on Sea

The landscape of Bradwell is breathtaking, mainly because as you stand on the beach, behind you will be the 7th century Chapel of St Peter on the Wall, the oldest church in England.

The ancient chapel was built in 674 using the brick of the ruined Roman fort, hence ‘on the wall’ and is a must for any Essex walker.

13. Frinton-on-Sea

Frinton is a gorgeous family-friendly resort with a lovely beach that’s hard to beat - although watch out the sea does come in quite close at high tides.

Behind the beach is an extensive promenade, lined with colourful, old-fashioned beach huts and there’s also the lovely grassy area, the Greensward, which should the weather allow is a great place for a picnic.

14. Danbury Country Park

Explore the ancient woodland by walking a series of marked paths through the country park.

The park is an award-winning and grade II listed park and garden set in the remains of the 13th century Danbury Palace.

15. Roach Valley

The Roach Valley Way, a 23 mile circular waymarked walk passes through a variety of landscapes, from the ancient woodlands of Hockley in the west to the coastal margins of the Roach and Crouch estuaries in the south and north.

16. Dovercourt Beach

If you’re looking for views, those “headless giraffes” over the way at Felixstowe docks are hard to beat, not to mention the huge ships that sail into Harwich.

17. Burnham on Crouch and the Dengie

Bounded by the North Sea and the rivers Crouch and Blackwater, the Dengie is a mix of the country's richest arable farming, thatched and weatherboarded villages like the sublime Tillingham, and moody end-of-the-earth saltmarshes.

18. Wallasea Island

Jubilee Marsh, on Wallasea Island, was officially opened by Bill Oddie in September this year. The opening saw the completion of the first phase of the RSPB’s Wallasea Island Wild Coast project, a beautiful haven for wildlife in the Rochford district.

The land was originally farmland lying below sea level and increasingly difficult to defend from rising sea levels.

Although the reserve is planned to be in development until around 2025, the RSPB welcomes visitors to watch birds and wildlife.

19. Canvey Island

If unfamiliar with Canvey Island, there is something quite magical and surprising about first stepping up to the sea wall and looking over.

It’s really quite breath-taking to suddenly see the wide expanse of water and the life coming and going up the Thames, and the views of Kent coast across the water, which you can see from the beach.

Follow the coastline and you will experience a bizarre combination of scenery - industrialism, concrete, tired British seaside fronts and stunning natural beauty.

20. Thurrock Thameside Nature Park

Transformed from a landfill site, the park now has a visitor centre and signposted walks with bird hides along the way.

With plenty of opportunities to see wildlife, those more interested in mechanical that natural can also see ships passing the park along the Thames.