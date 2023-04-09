Wilkin and Sons Tiptree brand has released a limited-edition Coronation Mayonnaise which has been made in Tiptree.

It has been produced using a blend of Tiptree mayonnaise, mango chutney and a touch of spicy curry powder.

We popped open the jar and immediately the smell of curry powder is in the air.

The mayo is dark yellow in colour, definitely from the curry powder, and it has lots of specs of seasoning within the sauce.

Mayonnaise: Tiptree's Coronation Mayonnaise (Image: Tiptree)

It has a thick mayonnaise consistency and we know it will be perfect with chicken.

The main difference between this mayo and a traditional coronation chicken recipe is that this lacks sultanas, but I have no complaints against that as personally I don’t enjoy sultanas in mayonnaise.

On first taste, the curry powder is clear, it isn’t too spicy but the flavour is strong.

The strong flavours that accompany the curry flavour are mango chutney, mustard and there is a hint of pepper and chilli too.

Also in the ingredients list, which adds to the flavour, is ginger powder, sugarcane vinegar, white wine vinegar, turmeric, lemon juice concentrate and more.

Personally, I am looking forward to pairing it with some chicken and using it in recipes.

How did Coronation chicken originate?

There is a history of monarch inspired foods which includes Jubilee chicken, created for the Silver Jubilee of George V in 1935.

Jubilee Chicken sauce was similarly made using mayonnaise and curry powder.

The history then goes on to Coronation Chicken, which was served at a celebratory luncheon for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

There are other alternatives to the Tiptree coronation mayonnaise from Hellman’s, Tesco and a sauce with sultanas from Suffolk brand Stokes also on the market.

The Tiptree Coronation Mayonnaise costs £2.99 for a 165g jar, which is on the upper end, but it definitely matches the quality of the product.

It is available from Tiptree tea room shops.