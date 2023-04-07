The current outlook for the weekend is sunshine and cloud with potential rain on Monday.

The Met Office says a weather system in the Atlantic is poised to introduce more unsettled conditions by Easter Monday.

Dan Suri is a Met Office Chief Forecaster.

He said: “A mixture of sunshine and showers will prevail for much of Thursday before a more settled pattern establishes for Good Friday and Easter Saturday as high pressure begins to build.”

Good Friday

Across Essex on Good Friday there is a chance of sunshine early in the day.

Later on the conditions will become cloudy.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to start sunny and bright before cloudy conditions arrive.

Late on in the day there may be more sunshine.

Easter Sunday

There is a chance Sunday will begin with some mist. Conditions will be cloudy with some sunny intervals.

Easter Monday

On Monday there is likely to be some rain with sunny intervals later in the day.

David Oliver, a Met Office Deputy Chief forecaster, said: “Similar conditions are likely for much of the UK on Easter Saturday, but during the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK.

“This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”