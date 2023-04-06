Essex Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Lucy Beaumont has been missing from Harlow since Wednesday (April 5) and police are urging the public to help find her to "make sure she is okay".
Lucy, who is 13, is described as white, 5ft 2ins and of slim build with long blonde hair.
She normally wears a black fluffy coat or shiny puffer hoodie with leggings.
The youngster has links to Harlow and London – including central London, Dagenham and Camden, and may have travelled to one of those locations.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you’re with Lucy, know where she is or have any information that may help us find her, call 999 and quote 1276 of 5 April."
