Essex Police have launched an appeal for the public's help to find a missing UK Border Force service dog.
Service dog Rolo has been missing from the Bury Lodge Lane area of Stansted since around 6pm yesterday (April 4).
At 10.30am this morning the force gave an update, thanking residents for the number of shares, comments and offers of help.
READ MORE:
- Here's why police and other emergency services were on Southend seafront today
- Thug who tried to kill Essex doorman by slashing his throat is jailed for 28 years
The search for Rolo continues alongside the force's partner agencies "in line with other policing commitments".
Police officers continue to ask the public to keep an eye out in the area.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would ask the public to keep an eye open and contact us quoting incident number 1186 04/04/23 if he is sighted or if you have any information as to his whereabouts."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here