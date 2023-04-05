Service dog Rolo has been missing from the Bury Lodge Lane area of Stansted since around 6pm yesterday (April 4).

At 10.30am this morning the force gave an update, thanking residents for the number of shares, comments and offers of help.

READ MORE:

The search for Rolo continues alongside the force's partner agencies "in line with other policing commitments".

Police officers continue to ask the public to keep an eye out in the area.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would ask the public to keep an eye open and contact us quoting incident number 1186 04/04/23 if he is sighted or if you have any information as to his whereabouts."