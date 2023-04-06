Charles Bishop, from Great Braxted, made history by becoming the first High Sheriff to take on the ancient role in the reign of the new King Charles.

Mr Bishop said: "I am very honoured that in the 1,000-year history of the office of High Sheriff of Essex, I have become the first to be appointed by King Charles III.

"It is a joy that my year as High Sheriff will include the coronation.

"I think at heart Essex is a monarchist county and that people will be swept along in the enthusiasm for it all, with many celebrations including street parties."

As the country welcomes the crowning of the new king, there are also plenty of challenges facing many people in Essex.

The High Sheriff has pledged he is ready to give his support and encouragement to help make the county a safer place to live and work.

"One of the roles of High Sheriff is responsibility for law and order and I want to give recognition and support to community groups whose work has a positive impact on crime prevention and community safety," Mr Bishop continued.

"A huge amount of voluntary work goes on in Essex and it is important to make sure that people are appreciated for what they are doing.

"With the current background of a rising cost of living, I am conscious that it is a very difficult time for many people.

"The economy is also having an impact on funding which is affecting local authorities, community groups and volunteers."

During his year of office as High Sheriff, Mr Bishop will be supporting the High Sheriffs' Fund, which is run by the independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation.

The fund gives grants to charities and voluntary organisations in the county working to strengthen community safety and promote crime prevention.

Since it was set up in 1997, groups from across Essex have benefited annually from the fund and support totalling more than £700,000.