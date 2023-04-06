There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Sammy

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Cream

Sammy is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him.

He is described as "small in size but big in character" and he will soon let you know if he is unhappy with the decisions you make.

The RSPCA adds: "Sammy is very loyal to his favourite humans but will need slow introductions to any newcomers in his life."

He is looking for an adult-only home and preferably adopters would be at home most of the time to start with.

Pringle and Pretzel

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black & White (Pringle) and Tortoiseshell (Pretzel)

Pringle and Pretzel are two cats who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of their own and are now looking to find a place together.

They are seeking a fun home where they can spend their days playing and exploring.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "With a little love there is no doubt that these two would be the perfect addition to your home and with slow introductions they can also potentially live with another cat!"

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with cats before.

Soy

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

Soy is a cat who originally came into the care of Danaher Animal Home with a number of other cats who have since found homes.

He was very shut down in the cattery and spend all of his days outside hiding so went into foster care.

Soy has shown some positive interactions with the other cats in the foster home, so Danaher Animal Home reckons it is best he has a friend when adopted, ideally a confident cat to help build his trust.

He will likely take a while to really settle and feel relaxed in a new home so having places he can hide away in and purchasing a calming spray such as Feliway would help.

Phoebe

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White and tan

Phoebe is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after being found by the dog warden as an unclaimed stray.

She is described as having a "friendly, gentle, and calm nature" and can be quite shy in new situations.

As far as the RSPCA is aware Phoebe has not lived in a home before so would need her new family to be understanding of her needs and let her take things in her own time.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”