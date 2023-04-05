Jonathan Simon, 44, from Stanway, began dating the woman after meeting her while he was on duty in May 2021.

After she ended the relationship he repeatedly visited her home, sometimes while on duty, causing her to move house in an attempt to avoid him.

Simon also left her messages and voicemails, despite the woman telling him she did not want to see him anymore, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police officer - Jonathan Simon is from Stanway (Image: Newsquest)

On one occasion in August 2021, he visited her home and then her workplace, telling her that her window was unsecured in a bid to get her to speak to him.

The stalking behaviour then lasted from October 2021 to July 2022.

Simon denied stalking but was convicted following a two day trial.

But District Judge Daniel Sternberg allowed Simon to walk free, suspending a 16 week prison sentence on Tuesday.

Trial - Simon was convicted after a two day trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court (Image: PA/Press Association Images)

The judge told the court Simon repeatedly suggested to the victim that she engage in sex work during a period of financial difficulties.

“You sent her a picture of clothing she could wear in her picture for an adult sex work website,” he said.

On another occasion, Simon put his hand on the victim’s face while visiting her property.

“You put your hands on her face, making her feel helpless, weak and scared,” added the judge.

Officer - Simon was an officer in the Metropolitan Police (Image: met police)

The court heard between May and June 2022, Simon attended the woman’s address and asked her for a hug.

He then groped the woman’s bottom and said “I’ve missed this.”

The judge added: “You also accept that your behaviour has brought the Metropolitan Police into disrepute.”

Sparing Simon from an immediate custodial sentence, the judge pointed to the effect custody would have on the officer’s family.

He jailed Simon for 16 weeks, suspending the term for two years.

He handed the officer 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work.

The judge also ordered Simon to avoid contacting the victim.