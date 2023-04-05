Drivers are facing up to five miles of delays after a crash with a lorry and a crash on the M25.
The vehicles crashed on the major motorway at junction 27 for the M11 earlier this morning.
Traffic is qeueing traffic for five miles from junction 29 for the A127 back to junction 28 for the A12.
Travel time between the junction is estimated to be aboue 25 minutes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel