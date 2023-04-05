Laurentiu-Mihai Stroe, 23, stole more than £3,500 of alcohol and attempted to steal £571 more as he targeted stores in Epping and Harlow.

He was arrested with an accomplice on February 10 by an officer from Harlow Local Policing Team.

Basildon magistrates were told at a hearing on March 29 it had been their third offence of the day.

Stroe, of St John’s Road, Wembley, admitted five thefts from supermarkets and one of attempted theft, between October 19, 2022 and February 10, 2023.

He was issued with a three-year criminal behaviour order which prohibits him from entering any Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores in Essex for any reason during that time.

He was also jailed for a total of eight months and ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation.

Laurentiu-Mihai Stroe has been banned from all Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores in Essex for three years (Image: Essex Police)

His accomplice on February 10 was Aramis-Gilberto Mihai, 20, of no fixed address, who had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two thefts from supermarkets, involving more than £2,100 of alcohol, and one attempted theft involving £571 of alcohol.

Mihai, who was found by police hiding in the toilets of a nearby restaurant after he ran off from Asda in The Watergardens, Harlow, was sentenced by Chelmsford magistrates on February 11.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and to pay £105 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

PC Alex Plakhtienko, of our Business Crime Team, worked with Harlow Community Policing Team to secure the convictions. He said after the hearing: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It can cause fear in shop staff and affects the business itself and customers, who may pay higher prices as a result of this criminal activity.

“We seek the application of criminal behaviour orders from the courts for prolific offenders to tackle their offending and to protect businesses, staff and customers alike. There are serious penalties for breaching them.

“A countywide ban from three supermarket chains is quite unusual but Stroe was stealing large quantities of alcohol and so the court clearly thought it was necessary to continue to disrupt his offending when he is released from prison.”