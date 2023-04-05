Pierre Oxley will be standing for the St Paul’s seat in Clacton at the local elections on May 4 after a seven-year absence.

Mr Oxley admitted fraud in 2016 in relation to applications and grants for Clacton Sports Club, of which it received about £95,000.

Instead of using the money on the capital projects for which it was intended, he used the money to keep the club running.

Despite misusing the money Mr Oxley did not benefit personally.

Judge Anthony Goldstaub QC said Mr Oxley was a decent and honourable man who made a “grave error of judgement”.

Mr Oxley had been an Essex county councillor for ten years and was on Tendring Council for 16 years until 2016.

“I accept responsibility for what happened,” said Mr Oxley.

“It was done with the best of intentions to help a local sporting organisation and I never gained a penny personally,” he said.

“I’m just passionate about our area and want to do my best to help local people.

“I think people deserve second chances – it was an error of judgement seven years ago.

“I had 16 years of experience in local government and just want to help sort out local leisure facilities and deal with local issues, things such as ensuring the grass is cut and streets are kept clean for local residents.”

Nominations for the 48 seats on Tendring Council closed on Tuesday and voters will go to the polls on May 4.

Neil Stock, leader of the Conservative-led council, who represents Ardleigh and Little Bromley, will be standing down after almost 20 years as a councillor to focus on his business.

Mr Stock said while his party faces a tough challenge in the local elections he thinks the Tories will fare better in Tendring than in other areas.

“There’s still a very strong Conservative vote in Tendring, so I would be surprised if it goes horribly wrong for the Conservatives,” he said.