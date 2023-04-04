The 38-year-old was on his way to a day centre when he was approached by an unknown attacker near Queensway, Southend, who punched him in the face without warning.

The victim’s carer said he is autistic and has a learning disability, which means it has taken a “great deal of work and support” to enable him to travel independently.

READ MORE >> c2c gives update on little dog found travelling alone after appeal to find owner

She said: “He was on his way to the bus stop when he was approached and punched in the face.

“He was left bleeding and shocked.

“He was on his way to get the bus to his day centre in Rochford. It has taken a great deal of work and support to enable him to travel independently.”

She added: “This incident has definitely knocked his confidence. It is a huge setback for him.

“The whole thing has left me shocked and extremely saddened. It is so frustrating that there are people around that would want to hurt someone vulnerable for absolutely no reason.

“I also feel sad that this could potentially destroy his right to travel independently and safely.”

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the force is investigating the incident.

They said: “We are investigating an assault in Southend where a man was punched in the face.

“It was reported a man was attacked near to the bus stop on Queensgate shortly after 8.55am on Wednesday, March 29.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, sustained bruising and bleeding to his mouth.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please contact us if you have any information about where he is quoting the crime reference number 42/56248/23.”

You can also contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.