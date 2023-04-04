Due to urgent repairs on the track between Chelmsford and London Liverpool Street, the line towards Stratford and Liverpool Street has been disrupted, with services running to or from these stations disrupted, delayed or revised.

Disruption to services is expected until 11am today, as work to repair damaged sleepers at Shenfield and Ingatestone takes place.

08:35 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town will be started from Colchester.



It will no longer call at London Liverpool Street, Stratford, Shenfield, Chelmsford, Witham, Kelvedon and Marks Tey.



This is due to urgent repairs to the track. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) April 4, 2023



Network Rail is carrying out emergency repairs to the tracks between Ingatestone and Shenfield, because of damaged sleepers.

Sleepers are part of the track that holds the rail in place, so no trains can run on the damaged track, until repaired.

As of 8.40am, the sleepers are in place, with work to the trackbed, the ground on which the tracks are upon, to be completed.

On the Greater Anglia website it says: "You will be able to make your journey with us this morning but please allow extra time as not as many trains are running.

"You may not be able to board the first available train and crowd control measures may be in place at the station.

"Trains from Chelmsford towards Shenfield will be able to run on the adjacent line (normally used by trains from Shenfield to Chelmsford), which is called 'bi-directional working'.

"This is similar to when a lane is closed on a road, and temporary traffic lights are being used for vehicles to use the opposite lane.

"To help you with your journey, we have arranged for you to be able to use your ticket for free on the Elizabeth Line between Shenfield and Liverpool Street."