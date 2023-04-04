Plenty of people won in Essex with prizes including from £5,000 to as high as £100,000.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the 2023 April winners, let’s take a look.

Only two lucky winners in Essex took home a prize of £100,000, including someone with the bond number 439XK000325.

The owner's bond was valued at £50,000 and was bought in February 2021 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Here’s what one of our £1 million jackpot winners - who won with just over £4,000 invested in Premium Bonds - had to say about their big win 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYYUQRXqFu — nsandi (@nsandi) February 21, 2023

The second winner to claim £100,000 has the bond number 460WN714422.

The bond was valued at £3,000 and was bought in June 2021 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes won in April in Essex

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available.

Eight people in Essex won a prize of £50,000 while eight people won £25,000.

£100,000 – 2

£50,000 – 8

£25,000 – 8

£10,000 – 21

£5,000 – 38

The overall total for Essex in April was £1.2 million.

Premium Bonds, green savings, and what we’re doing to encourage younger people to save with us, were all on the agenda when Ian Ackerley, our Chief Executive, sat down to chat with the Switch Your Money On podcast from Hargreaves Lansdown.



Listen below 👇https://t.co/j9SqwahOa7 — nsandi (@nsandi) February 10, 2023

How to see if you’ve won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and prizes up to £1,000,000 are given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.